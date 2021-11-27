How to protect your hearing during hunting season

(WHNT) — Alabama hunting season is officially upon us, and one business owner is providing tips for protecting your hearing when you’re in the tree stand.

Hearing safety is one that’s often overlooked during hunting season, but one way to protect your hearing is by buying a silencer; however, the paperwork could take anywhere from two to four hours.

“Just simplifying everything for people instead of this complex that it was before,” said David Matheny, owner of Silencer Shops. “The demand for that was way more than I expected and it really blew up.”

Matheny said he didn’t know how hard it was to buy a silencer until his son, who is 100% deaf in one ear wanted to start hunting with him. When he decided to purchase a silencer to protect his son’s hearing, the process was a nightmare.

“I thought I would just help people out in the local area, submit transfers, right?” said Matheny. “I was just going to help them do the paper work, automate the process, just simplifying everything for people instead of this complex process that it was before.”

Matheny, who used to be an engineer, was inspired to not only help out local gun shops, but make the process so simple that more people would be able to buy a silencer and protect themselves.

Now Silencer Shops can be found at several locations, including Huntsville’s Bullets and Barrel.

“So when you do paperwork, it’s going to ask you a bunch of qualifying questions, it’s also going to ask for personal information, but one of the more time consuming aspects of this is we actually are able to finger print people in the store, so they don’t have to go to the sheriffs department for instance, taking time out of their days,” said Louis Southard, general manager of Bullets and Barrel.

When asked what feedback he’s gotten, Southard told News 19 that it’s convenient and quick, and people enjoy the system.

