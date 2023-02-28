HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A house fire is under investigation after leaving a family without a home on Tuesday.

Assistant Fire Marshal Trent Bennett with Huntsville Fire and Rescue (HFR) confirmed with News 19 that two adults and two children were displaced after a home on Garden Park Drive caught fire just after 12 p.m.

Bennett said there were no injuries to residents or to firefighters.

There were several emergency calls alerting them to the fire, Bennett added, saying six HFR engines responded to the blaze and were able to put the fire out

Bennett said the American Red Cross is assisting the family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.