Several fire departments and law enforcement crews are on the scene of an early morning house fire in Meridianville that killed one dog.

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Several fire departments and law enforcement crews are on the scene of an early morning house fire in Meridianville that killed one dog.

Moores Mill Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Payton Daily confirmed with News 19 that crews were called to the fire at 757 Baltimore Hill Road around 5 a.m. Thursday.

Daily says the caller woke up to the fire, but added that all five people inside were able to make it out of the home safely and were not injured. All pets except for one dog also escaped the blaze.

The house is a total loss, Daily says, and is burned down to the ground. A space heater in a bedroom of the home is believed to be the cause of the fire.

Just after 6 a.m., officials say the fire was contained as firefighters continued to search for hotspots.

Baltimore Hill Road runs adjacent to Countess Road. Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area if possible.

A full investigation into the fire will continue.