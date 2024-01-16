HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A house in Huntsville is a total loss after a fire on Tuesday morning, Huntsville Fire & Rescue (HFR) crews on scene say.

When HFR arrived at the scene of the house fire on 6th Street off Governors Drive and Triana Boulevard, the fire was fully involved.

Responders on scene say the two people living in house were already outside and there are no reported injuries.

The fire started to impact house next door and firefighters worked to put that house out first, then started on the main fire.

The house is a total loss, firefighters told News 19.