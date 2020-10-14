Hotel revenue in Huntsville and Decatur take major hit amid COVID-19 pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A majority of hotels in Huntsville and Decatur are contending with a major drop in revenue this year compared to 2019.

“The decline was quite profound in March and April. I think we’re down around 20 percent for the year for lodging tax,” said Charles Winters of The Huntsville/Madison County

Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Revenue from Huntsville’s lodging tax is used to help fund The Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau, The Von Braun Center, and The Huntsville Sports Commission, among other publicly supported entities.

According to The Decatur Daily, the lodging tax that supports Decatur-Morgan County Tourism is also down this year by 16 percent.

We’ll have more on how the lodging and tourism industry is handling these losses in revenue coming up on News 19 at 9 on North Alabama’s CW and News 19 at 10.