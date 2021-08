HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church is serving hot lunches to 300 community members in need of food on August 14.

Church members will begin serving lunch around 12 p.m. and it will be a drive-thru service to ensure social distancing.

The lunch planned is Chicken Alfredo.

The church is located at 315 Winchester Road. Lunches will be given out on a first come, first-serve basis.