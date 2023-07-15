HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — It seems like there’s a podcast for just about everything these days – from shows that investigate true crime mysteries, to those that take you behind the scenes of your favorite sitcom. Here in North Alabama, The Valley Labor Report discusses labor issues and the rights of working people.

Jacob Morrison and Adam Keller are the voices in the show, both looking to shift the public narrative about unions and the issues facing workers in the state and the Deep South.

“We’re really trying to do what we can to put working people at the center of the narrative in the media and try to do what we can to tip the scales in favor of the people who actually create value in this society,” Morrison said.

The show first began in March 2020. It was Morrison and a man named David Story at the time.

“We felt like and we still feel like unions are the best path for working people to make their lives better individually, but also to make their communities and their country and the world better,” Morrison said.

Since then, it’s grown to a team of seven with guests on the show ranging from union officials to politicians, activists, journalists, and more.

“What I really enjoy is when we hear from rank and file workers, and when we hear testimonies about the power of organizing and when they came together with their co-workers and were able to make their lives better,” Keller said. “Or when we hear from folks that our show has inspired them to get more involved in their union or get more involved in their community.”

If you listen to the show, Keller says their platform stands out from the rest.

“There used to be labor newspapers, labor radio stations – that’s mostly a thing of the past,” he said. “We’re trying to bring back that independent voice of working people…media that is by and for everyday workers, rank and file folks…not just CEO’s, billionaires, and millionaires but the everyday people who actually go to work every day and have to scratch together a living.”

TVLR is live on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. CST until 11:00 a.m. CST on 92.5FM 770AM WVNN in the Huntsville/Decatur/Athens listening area.

A recording of a portion of the program plays:

Tuesdays from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CST on 1410AM WZZA in Tuscumbia/Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

Saturdays (one week later) from 5:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. CST on 102.3FM WHIV in New Orleans, Louisiana.

You can watch and listen live from anywhere on the show’s YouTube page.

You can listen to the program anytime as a podcast on multiple podcast platforms.