Hospitality, restaurant jobs up for grabs at Huntsville career fair

Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Looking for a career in hospitality? Your job could be just one career fair away.

The Alabama Restaurant & Hospitality Association and Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau are partnering up for a Restaurant & Hospitality Career Fair at the Von Braun Center North Hall.

From 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 24, over 20 employers will be at the career fair including:

  • Embassy Suites Hotel & Spa
  • Huntsville Ice Sports Center
  • Rocket City Trash Pandas
  • Stovehouse
  • Church Street Family
  • Omega Hotel Group (operates hotels in Athens, Florence, and Madison)

Opportunities available at the fair include, but are not limited to:

  • Server
  • Host/hostess
  • Cashier
  • Cook
  • Restaurant Manager
  • Restaurant Assistant Manager
  • Hotel Front Desk
  • Housekeeping/room attendant
  • Bartender
  • Sous Chef
  • Event Sales
  • Valet Parking
  • Banquet Staff

Lunch will be provided to job seekers who submit three applications at the fair and free parking will be available in Lot V (the lot formerly home to VBC’s 3rd Rock outdoor stage).

Employers can register until Monday, August 16.

To sign-up and find additional information, visit the Alabama Restaurant & Hospitality Association website or contact Pam Williams at the CVB – (256) 551-2204 or pam@huntsville.org.

