Hospitality, restaurant jobs up for grabs at Huntsville career fair

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Looking for a career in hospitality? Your job could be just one career fair away.
The Alabama Restaurant & Hospitality Association and Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau are partnering up for a Restaurant & Hospitality Career Fair at the Von Braun Center North Hall.
From 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 24, over 20 employers will be at the career fair including:
- Embassy Suites Hotel & Spa
- Huntsville Ice Sports Center
- Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Stovehouse
- Church Street Family
- Omega Hotel Group (operates hotels in Athens, Florence, and Madison)
Opportunities available at the fair include, but are not limited to:
- Server
- Host/hostess
- Cashier
- Cook
- Restaurant Manager
- Restaurant Assistant Manager
- Hotel Front Desk
- Housekeeping/room attendant
- Bartender
- Sous Chef
- Event Sales
- Valet Parking
- Banquet Staff
Lunch will be provided to job seekers who submit three applications at the fair and free parking will be available in Lot V (the lot formerly home to VBC’s 3rd Rock outdoor stage).
Employers can register until Monday, August 16.
To sign-up and find additional information, visit the Alabama Restaurant & Hospitality Association website or contact Pam Williams at the CVB – (256) 551-2204 or pam@huntsville.org.