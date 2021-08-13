Hospitality, restaurant jobs up for grabs at Huntsville career fair

View of beds in hotel room at tourist resort

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Looking for a career in hospitality? Your job could be just one career fair away.

The Alabama Restaurant & Hospitality Association and Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau are partnering up for a Restaurant & Hospitality Career Fair at the Von Braun Center North Hall.

From 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 24, over 20 employers will be at the career fair including:

Embassy Suites Hotel & Spa

Huntsville Ice Sports Center

Rocket City Trash Pandas

Stovehouse

Church Street Family

Omega Hotel Group (operates hotels in Athens, Florence, and Madison)

Opportunities available at the fair include, but are not limited to:

Server

Host/hostess

Cashier

Cook

Restaurant Manager

Restaurant Assistant Manager

Hotel Front Desk

Housekeeping/room attendant

Bartender

Sous Chef

Event Sales

Valet Parking

Banquet Staff

Lunch will be provided to job seekers who submit three applications at the fair and free parking will be available in Lot V (the lot formerly home to VBC’s 3rd Rock outdoor stage).

Employers can register until Monday, August 16.

To sign-up and find additional information, visit the Alabama Restaurant & Hospitality Association website or contact Pam Williams at the CVB – (256) 551-2204 or pam@huntsville.org.