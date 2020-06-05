Honest Coffee in Huntsville closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Honest Coffee in Huntsville has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the shop announced Friday.

According to a post on the coffee shop’s Facebook page, the employee was asymptomatic and was tested for outside reasons.

All staff members are in the process of being tested and the shop will remain closed for cleaning, Honest Coffee said.

Honest Coffee will remain closed until the business has enough negative results to operate safely, according to the post.

You can read their entire statement below:

Honest Family,

The health and safety of our guests is our number one priority. Today, one of our employees received a positive test for COVID-19. This employee was asymptomatic and was tested for outside reasons.

Out of an abundance of caution, we will be temporarily closing the shop and are in the process of having ALL staff members tested. Our shop will undergo a thorough cleaning and we will reopen again when we have enough negative results to operate at the utmost safety. Once we reopen, we will continue to screen all employees for elevated temperatures before their shifts.

Throughout the pandemic, we have taken many precautions to ensure the safety and health of our guests. These include no indoor dining, mandatory employee masks, adding screens to separate staff from customers, and adding social distancing directional signage to keep people 6 feet apart.

We appreciate your understanding during this time. We look forward to opening again soon (stay tuned on our social media for updates) and serving coffee to our friends.

Take care, Honest Coffee Roasters – Huntsville.