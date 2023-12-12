HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Family and friends of homicide victims gathered at the Dr. Richard Showers, Sr. Recreation Center Tuesday evening to honor their lost loved ones and lean on each other as they enter the holiday season.

“During the holidays…you see everybody all happy and doing these family functions and telling stories,” Homicide Survivors Program Member Brande Richard said. “You think back of memories of your loved one…sometimes it brings a smile to your face, you can laugh about it, and remember those memories…but then at the end of it you think – they’re not here.”

Richard says this isn’t a family anyone wants to join, but it’s a family that understands their grief. Richard tells me her father was killed in a murder-suicide by his ex-girlfriend back in 2003.

“He has been a paramedic since the 70’s. He was a medical examiner in Oklahoma City, and he was a fireman in Oklahoma City,” Richard said. “He wanted to make an impact and I look at myself and think…you know, I hope he’s proud of me because I’m a lot like him. I try to think about how I do things every day in my life and if my dad would be proud of me…and I think he would be.”

The Family Services Center’s Homicide Survivors and Crime Victims Program has been hosting this dinner for over 20 years, a meal they say brings people of all walks of life together.

“It’s cool because people who don’t know each other but have had similar experiences can kind of meet together because nobody really understands it except people who have been through it,” The Family Services Center’s Homicide Survivors Program Director Angel Rasco said. “It’s just an opportunity to kind of celebrate people they have lost and for people to gather and be with other people.”

Richard says being in a support group has been a part of her healing process.

“Being able to help others helped me grow, heal, and help me find new ways to cope and deal with my father’s death,” she said.

Organizers say they know events like this can seem hard to approach at first, and people often heal in different ways. It’s why they say the Homicide Survivors Program will meet you where you’re at and assist in any way they can.

If you’d like to speak with someone from the Homicide Survivors Program, call 256-551-1610.