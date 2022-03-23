MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Every time there’s a forecast for heavy rain, Madison County homeowner Tasha Small has to line the outside of her home with sandbags to keep floodwaters out.

“I’m scared, I don’t want to lose my home. I’m a single mom and you know… it’s not just a house to me. It’s a home where I put love and a lot of hard work in – and I don’t want to lose it,” says Tasha Small.

The end of her street, Lamirda Court, is prone to flooding. News 19 went to the area and recorded video of heavy flooding on January 1, 2021. During that event water was at knee level in some areas of the neighborhood.

“It’s happened to my neighbor several times. They have not been in their home since New Years day because of flooding,” said Small.

Small says it’s an ongoing issue because of a nearby ditch that’s clogged up with debris. She’s lived in the neighborhood for over 15 years and says the landowner typically maintains the problem area.

“It was a cotton field at one time…the property owner would clean it out every now and again for us, then we would be okay for a couple of years,” says Small.

But it’s not a field anymore. The land is being developed by Garden Street Communities Southeast, LLC.

“Now they are developing a subdivision – which is not good for us. Because I’m fighting on who needs to clean out the ditch right now,” says Small.

Small feels like she’s been getting the runaround. For years, she says her county commissioner took care of contacting the property owner to have the ditch routinely cleaned out for proper drainage.

Madison County Commissioner Tom Brandon tells News 19 the county is aware of the situation and is working to remedy it for homeowners.

News 19 spoke with the manager of Garden Street Communities Southeast, LLC who is the new land owner during development. They say they will look into the problem.

“We need someone to take action and take care of it. Not just tell me, oh we are going to do this, this is the plan…I don’t need the plan. I need action. I’m running out of time because my luck is going to run out and my house is going to be flooded…and I’m going to be out of a home,” says Small.

And until a solution arrives, Small says she will just keep sandbagging her house when heavy rains come.