Homeless population expected to grow with the city in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Despite the struggles of COVID-19, numbers show the economy in the Huntsville city limits is booming – with low unemployment and active construction across the city.

Amid the growth, there are a lot of people struggling to survive in Huntsville day-to-day.

A charity that helps homeless people rise out of tough situations has been experiencing more and more people in need.

“Being homeless all the time is a full-time job,” said Joshua Craig, who’s been homeless three years. “You have to stay with your eyes open all the time, your ears peeled. Always expect the unexpected. It never stops. It’s not easy. It’s not made for everybody. It’s really hard on the mind and the body.”

Craig is among an estimated 750 people who sleep outside every night in Huntsville.

First Stop, Inc., on Stokes St., helps with a variety of services including connecting people with homes and jobs.

The charity has had a 20 to 30 percent increase in the number of people through its doors, said Executive Director Tim Davis – that translates into about 120 people per day versus 80 to 90

“The two major things here, there are people finding difficulties losing their jobs, etcetera, results in them being homeless,” Davis said. “Perhaps even the stress from COVID, the stay at home, etcetera, people are getting in trouble, ending up homeless.”

The caseworkers at First Stop are often overwhelmed, Davis said.

“We’re dealing with more than 200 people right now who are in our case management process somewhere,” he said. “Some moving rapidly, some moving very slowly and we have two and a half case managers working that load. We need at least six.”

First Stop is in the process of raising money to hire more caseworkers and build additional offices for them to work.

Despite the strain, Davis says there are plenty of resources in almost almost all other categories.

In the five years Davis has worked at First Stop, they’ve never had to turn anyone away.

“Absolutely,” he said. “This is really a very beautiful city. We have all kinds of people who are donating food, donating hats, donating blankets.”

Davis expects construction to start on a new office building within 2021 and hopes to raise enough money to hire six full-time case workers within two years.