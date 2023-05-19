HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle is set to join Huntsville Animal Services Director Dr. Karen Sheppard to urge the community to give shelter dogs a second chance for a furever home.

The event will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 19 at Huntsville Animal Services, located at 4950 Triana Blvd. SW.

Officials will also remind pet owners and potential adopters of the importance of spay and neuter programs to help reduce Huntsville’s homeless pet population.

The event comes one day ahead of National Rescue Dog Day on Saturday, May 20.

Mayor Battle is also expected to present a proclamation recognizing May 20 as Rescue Dog Day in the City of Huntsville.

The public is invited to attend and meet their potential new furry family members!