MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One week after the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said they were looking for a home repair fraud suspect, he turned himself into the county jail.

Harold Lee Champion had a first-degree theft of property warrant involving home repair fraud and turned himself in without incident on Monday, according to MCSO.

Jail records show Champion was booked on multiple theft and fraud charges.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help locating Champion on November 6. “Numerous victims in our community have reported similar offenses against Mr. Champion involving fraudulent transactions through his business,” MCSO said in a social media post.

Champion is being held in the Madison County Jail.