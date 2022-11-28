HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The residents of 305 8th Street will be filling the neighborhood with holiday cheer on November 29 for their second annual Christmas on 8th Street fundraiser.

The faith-based, non-profit organization aims to provide resources and services for adults with an array of disabilities, such as autism, cerebral palsy and cognitive disabilities. The organization advocates for individual abilities and activities that enable personal growth.

There will be many activities for all ages, as well as a petting zoo, arts & crafts, pictures with Santa and food trucks.

The event is free, however, monetary and squirt bottle hand soap donations are appreciated. Christmas on 8th Street will start at 5:30 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, or volunteering at the event, you can email Cydney A. Honaker at cydney@3058thstreet.org.