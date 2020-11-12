History behind ‘The Patriot’s Mosaic’ in downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Veterans Day is set aside to honor those who have served and continue to serve in the United States Armed Forces.

We have a large military presence in North Alabama, and we also like to recognize those who sacrificed themselves for their fellow Americans, but one yearly tradition has been frozen in time.

In an area with more than 30,000 veterans, a dedication to those who served the U.S. can be found in downtown Huntsville. Surrounded by trains and the city’s history are faces of those who made military history.

1,296 images on each mosaic represent each mom, dad, grandparent, or child that chose to serve with courage, duty, and sacrifice.

In 2013, city leaders unveiled the first Patriot Mosaic at the Historic Huntsville Depot. The Earlyworks Family of Museums organized the project.

Tennessee Valley families submitted the photos on each mosaic. When put together, the photos combined to create one great 15-by-15-foot patriotic photo.

The next year, in 2014, Bart Williams, the Earlyworks Executive Director told News 19 he dreamed of unveiling nearly a dozen mosaics every year until 2022.

“This is the second one of ten,” said Williams six years ago. “So in ten years, we’ll have a series of ten of these, and our hope is that they’re placed all around town.”

But only a few years later, in 2017, the last known mosaic was revealed. That year’s image was Uncle Sam.

On the Visions of Vets Facebook page in 2015, organizers said:

The Patriot’s Mosaic, on display at the Huntsville Depot Museum, is a 15 foot x 15 foot patriotic image made up of 1296 5-inch square photographs of veterans. A series of ten mosaics will be produced with one unveiled each Veteran’s Day through 2022. Created in 2013 as a fund-raising project for educational development at The EarlyWorks Family of Museums, the Visions of Vets Patriot’s Mosaic honors those who have served our country as a member of the armed forces. The Patriot’s Mosaic is produced in part through a partnership with the Madison County Commission. The images that have been submitted for the Patriot’s Mosaic Project are a cross section of our country’s military history and represent all branches of service and many of the wars and conflicts the USA has been a part of since the Revolutionary War. More important than the branch of service or the time each served are the stories of the veterans represented in these photographs. These are the faces of freedom…Americans who sacrificed all that was asked by their country in the building of this great nation.

Whether there are ten mosaics or five, the faces and stories of these men and women who served will forever be remembered.

News 19 reached out to Earlyworks Family of Museums and the City of Huntsville for more details on the future of The Patriot’s Mosaic. We have yet to hear back.