Historic Huntsville Depot, Constitution Hall Park reopening Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two historical attractions are set to reopen in Downtown Huntsville.

The Historic Huntsville Depot and Alabama Constitution Hall Park will reopen Wednesday, June 17.

The attractions will reopen with temporarily reduced schedules and a limit of six people per tour.

Tour guides will wear face coverings during the tours and all high-touch surfaces and areas will be sanitized between tours.

Constitution Hall Park will host tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday. From 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday’s, Family History mornings will give families a chance to experience sights and sounds of the blacksmith, musicians, and much more in an open-air environment.

The Historic Huntsville Depot will offer tours Wednesday-Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The children’s playroom, Little Toots, will be closed initially but will reopen in the future.

Tour times must be reserved online.

The EarlyWorks Children’s Museum will also reopen soon. EarlyWorks said the museum is undergoing major changes and additions in preparation for the reopening, including the addition of extra hand sanitizing stations and sanitation of high-touch areas.