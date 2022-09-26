HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Hispanic community in Alabama has been growing steadily and quickly over the last decade. The music and the food are celebrated regularly here in the heart of Huntsville.

In the heart of Huntsville are a Peruvian recording artist and Spanish rock musician Tomas Gorrio the one-man band. Gorrio understands the importance of sharing his gifts and introducing his culture to the Alabama residents.

“I got really into punk rock and all of that stuff but once I started feeling my heritage takeover, then I told myself that I wanted to write more Spanish,” said Gorrio. “I feel like there’s something about having your culture be shown in what you do as an artist.”

Gorrio relies on his deep Peruvian roots in exploring his music heritage.

“My grandfather was a poet down in Peru in his day and I took one of his poems and I made it into a song. It’s called Una Rosa En el Camino,” Gorrio continued.

Gorrio and Peruvian culture is a part of what makes the City of Huntsville so unique.

Nicaraguan cuisine is the perfect example of that as well.

Nicas Grill and Café is a food truck that was started with the idea of bringing the American and Nicaraguan dish fusion all in one.

“Valentino rice is one of our most popular dishes for festive days and parties. We serve it with two dinner rolls and some cilantro for flavor. The Tostones burger is served with a burger, lettuce and tomato, and secret sauce with cilantro. I highly recommend that because it will melt in your mouth,” said co-owner Arelys Farley.

Farley feels that Hispanic heritage should not be relegated to one month.

“We feel that Hispanic heritage should not be focused on just one month. We have twelve months out of the year, and we asked to extend that a little longer, so we’ll have the opportunity to represent our countries,” said Farley.

According to the U.S. Census, the Hispanic population is the third largest racial or ethnic group in Alabama.