HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Gun violence has increased across Madison County in recent months with gunplay by children in the headlines not only in Huntsville, but across the country.

In hopes of helping, rap icon Chuck D, frontman of the hip-hop group Public Enemy, hosted a stop the gun violence event at Alabama A&M University (AAMU).

Huntsville City Schools (HCS) students were all ears when Chuck D spoke. The epidemic is once again taking the conversation about neighborhood safety into the realm of illegal guns.

Chuck D told News 19 that he’s tired of hearing about it.

“One voice can’t help, but I am doing something about it here in Huntsville by lending a voice,” he said.

Moriah, a junior at Sparkman High School, says a drive-by shooting in her former Huntsville neighborhood scared her and her family.

“A woman who was running for public office down there, her house got shot up. It looks like people with guns are doing just a bit much,” said Moriah.

Gun violence has jumped in Madison County since the summer months.

Chuck D says the problem of gun violence involving youth has been ignored for far too long.

“This is not a blame the youth type of thing,” he explained. “You must ask yourself, ‘Who’s watching the store?’”

The Public Enemy frontman spent the entire afternoon offering ways to support and uplift communities after a wave of gun incidents shocked younger people, especially through the world of rap music.

“Shouldn’t the person that gives rappers that contract hold the accountability factor? If you promote guns and violence, this is not good for the business that we are trying to sell to these young people,” Chuck D explained. “We can’t have this culture bestowed by these people. It just isn’t good.”

Dedra Muhammad of Rising South Literacy School organized the event in the hopes that the presence of the rap legend can help to redirect the violent culture that some rap music promotes.

“It’s important to redirect our youth so that whatever they are doing they have a design to it. It’s not just entertainment but it’s edutainment,” said Muhammad.

Bryson, a junior at Sparkman says the message from Chuck D resonates.

“At the end of the day like he said, he has maybe like 30 years left,” Bryson said. “Now, we’re the next generation everyone is going to be looking for us to for this type of help.”

Chuck D also hosted an awareness event for parents at the Von Braun Center on Friday night.