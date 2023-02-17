MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – All lanes of Highway 53 reopened Friday afternoon following a nearly two-day-long closure for cleanup after a fatal helicopter crash.

On Wednesday, shortly after 3:00 p.m., a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flown by two Tennessee National Guard members crashed in Madison County, Alabama.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph were on a ‘training mission’ when the helicopter crashed, according to the Tennessee National Guard. The two men were based out of Nashville’s Berry Field Air National Guard Base.

Since then, several agencies have been working to clean up debris in the area of Highway 53 and Burwell Road. The debris was removed on Thursday, however, there was still damage to the road that the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) needed to repair.

Lanes between Jeff Road and Douglas Road, and between Research Park Boulevard and Jeff Road were closed Thursday into Friday morning.

Madison County District 4 Commissioner Phil Vandiver confirmed Thursday evening that the helicopter debris has been cleared and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) would begin to repair the roadway on Friday.

Due to the closure, several Madison County Schools operated on a two-hour delay on Friday, February 17. The delay was meant to help alleviate traffic congestion in the closed portions of the highway.

News 19 crews on the scene said highway was officially re-opened around 1 p.m