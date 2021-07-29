Highlands Elementary students will transition to Cavalry Hills building

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – An elementary school in Huntsville won’t be opening its doors to students with the rest of the schools in the district.

Students of Highlands Elementary School will attend school at the old Cavalry Hills building (2800 Poplar Avenue) when school starts on Wednesday, August 4.

This move impacts more than 400 elementary students.

At this time there is no set date for when students will return to Highlands. The building needs a new roof and there is currently no timeline for the completion of that project.

The new roof was originally set to be completed by the start of the school year, but heavy rains and shipping delays in materials have hindered construction.

HCS will be hosting a parent meeting at the AAA Theater (4800 Sparkman Drive) on July 30 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the transition.