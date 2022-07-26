HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Students at Highlands Elementary School will walk into a freshly renovated campus when school starts back next week.

For the entirety of the 2021-22 school year, Highlands students were moved to the old Cavalry Hills building for class while delayed renovations were made to their facility.

That sudden move impacted about 400 elementary students.

According to a statement from Huntsville City Schools, the school received several upgrades over the last year, including a new roof, heating and cooling system, flooring, lighting, and an overall refresh of paint and landscaping.

“Thank you for your patience! We have been busy transitioning back to our original Highlands campus from our temporary Cavalry Hills campus,” Highlands Principal Hovet Dixon on Facebook. “Our new and improved renovations are impressive! They’re really something to be proud of. We can’t wait to facilitate your visits to our campus!”

The first day for students at Highlands Elementary will be Tuesday, August 2.