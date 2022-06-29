(STACKER) – With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Huntsville that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor. Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#5. Nick’s Ristorante

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 10300 Bailey Cove Rd SE Creekside Corners Shopping Center, Huntsville, AL 35803-2635

#4. Texas de Brazil

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (235 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 350 The Bridge Street Ste 124, Huntsville, AL 35806

#3. The Bottle

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 101 Washington St., Huntsville, AL 35801

#2. Ruth’s Chris Steak House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (340 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 720 Gallatin Street, SW Twickenham Place, Huntsville, AL 35801

#1. Cotton Row

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (361 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 100 Southside Sq, Huntsville, AL 35801-4225

