(STACKER) – With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Huntsville that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

#30. Maggie Moo’s Ice Cream and Treatery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Address: 350 The Bridge St Suite 112, Huntsville, AL 35806-0021

#29. Dallas Mill Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 500 Pratt Ave NW, Huntsville, AL 35801-5537

#28. Shaggy’s Burgers and Tacos

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 1267E Enterprise Way NW Huntsville, AL 35806, Huntsville, AL 35806-4472

#27. Bandito Burrito

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Address: 3017 Governors Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35805-3600

#26. La Alameda Mexican

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Address: 311 Jordan Ln NW, Huntsville, AL 35805-2621

#25. El Herradura

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican

– Address: 11700 Memorial Pkwy SW Ste N, Huntsville, AL 35803-3353

#24. Donatos Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Pizza

– Address: 7500 Memorial Pkwy SW Ste 101, Huntsville, AL 35802

#23. Tellini’s Italiano

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Address: 1515 Perimeter Pkwy NW, Huntsville, AL 35806-3521

#22. Betty Mae’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 2007 Memorial Pkwy NW Ste L, Huntsville, AL 35810-4552

#21. Five Guys

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 2724-C Carl T. Jones Dr., Huntsville, AL 35801

#20. Taqueria El Cazador #2 – The Bus

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican

– Address: 3414 Governors Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35805-3671

#19. Dolce Pan Bakery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, Latin

– Address: 2818 Governors Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35805-3779

#18. Toybox Bistro

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 511 Jordan Ln NW, Huntsville, AL 35805-2625

#17. Bigfoot’s Little Donuts

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Address: 7914 Memorial Pkwy SW A5, Huntsville, AL 35802-2264

#16. Five Guys

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (98 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 1395 Enterprise Way, Huntsville, AL 35806

#15. Chicken Salad Chick

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 975 Airport Rd SW Suite J-1, Huntsville, AL 35802

#14. G’s Country Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 2501 Oakwood Ave NW, Huntsville, AL 35810-4718

#13. Honest Coffee Roasters – Huntsville

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, Cafe

– Address: 114 Clinton Ave. E., Huntsville, AL 35801

#12. Little Rosie’s Taquiera

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican

– Address: 4781 Whitesburg Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35802-1632

#11. The Cozy Cow

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Cafe

– Address: 100 Church St SW, Huntsville, AL 35801-4954

#10. Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican

– Address: 11208 Memorial Pkwy SW, Huntsville, AL 35803-4410

#9. Peppered Pig

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 11110 Memorial Pkwy SW, Huntsville, AL 35803-2122

#8. Big Papa Gyro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mediterranean

– Address: 4925 University Dr NW, Huntsville, AL 35816-1886

#7. Steel City Pops

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (66 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites

– Address: 335 The Bridge St Ste 137, Huntsville, AL 35806-0038

#6. Viet Cuisine

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Address: 210 Jordan Ln NW, Huntsville, AL 35805-2620

#5. Supper Heroes

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 1812 Winchester Rd NE, Huntsville, AL 35811-7103

#4. Taco Mama – Twickenham

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (171 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican

– Address: 301 Pelham Avenue SW, Ste C8, Huntsville, AL 35801

#3. Pieology Pizzeria Bridge Street

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (180 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Pizza

– Address: 365 The Bridge St Suite 101, Huntsville, AL 35806-0025

#2. Viet Huong Vietnamese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (196 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Address: 930 Old Monrovia Rd NW, Huntsville, AL 35806-2514

#1. Blue Plate Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (433 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Address: 3210 Governors Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35805-3632

This article has been re-published in accordance with a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.