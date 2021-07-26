Highest paying jobs in Huntsville for high school graduates

Commercial pilots are among the top five highest paying careers for Huntsville’s high school graduates. (Skycolors // Shutterstock)

The average college graduate in 2019 earned $78,000 a year, while the average high school graduate takes home just $45,000, according to research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. To put it in perspective, the average annual wage for workers in the U.S. that same year was $51,916.27.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost.

Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Just because you decide higher education isn’t in the cards doesn’t mean you have to resign yourself to a lifetime of low-paying jobs. You just need to be strategic about the career you choose.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying jobs for high school graduates in Huntsville, AL using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.

#50. Ophthalmic laboratory technicians

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $43,270 (#10 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,640

– Employment: 26,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cleveland-Elyria, OH ($52,050)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,930)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($47,610)

– Job description: Cut, grind, and polish eyeglasses, contact lenses, or other precision optical elements. Assemble and mount lenses into frames or process other optical elements. Includes precision lens polishers or grinders, center-edgers, and lens mounters.

#49. Automotive body and related repairers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $44,000 (#240 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,430

– Employment: 137,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($81,730)

— Midland, TX ($76,760)

— Raleigh, NC ($75,460)

– Job description: Repair and refinish automotive vehicle bodies and straighten vehicle frames.

#48. Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $44,120 (#165 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,840

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,580

– Employment: 549,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Odessa, TX ($85,040)

— Fairbanks, AK ($80,520)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($67,990)

– Job description: Inspect, test, sort, sample, or weigh nonagricultural raw materials or processed, machined, fabricated, or assembled parts or products for defects, wear, and deviations from specifications. May use precision measuring instruments and complex test equipment.

#47. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $44,440 (#252 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 620

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,440)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,620)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($93,320)

– Job description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement. May repair and maintain equipment in addition to other duties.

#46. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $44,830 (#271 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

#45. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $45,570 (#145 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,860

– Employment: 122,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($93,060)

— Salinas, CA ($91,790)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($89,000)

– Job description: Install and repair telecommunications cable, including fiber optics.

#44. Correctional officers and jailers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $45,620 (#99 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,340

– Employment: 405,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($85,850)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($84,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($83,050)

– Job description: Guard inmates in penal or rehabilitative institutions in accordance with established regulations and procedures. May guard prisoners in transit between jail, courtroom, prison, or other points. Includes deputy sheriffs and police who spend the majority of their time guarding prisoners in correctional institutions.

#43. Computer numerically controlled tool operators

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $45,630 (#75 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,300

– Employment: 149,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($69,040)

— Waco, TX ($60,570)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($59,760)

– Job description: Operate computer-controlled tools, machines, or robots to machine or process parts, tools, or other workpieces made of metal, plastic, wood, stone, or other materials. May also set up and maintain equipment.

#42. Machinists

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $45,760 (#199 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 660

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,800

– Employment: 360,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($68,950)

— Anchorage, AK ($64,610)

— Farmington, NM ($64,190)

– Job description: Set up and operate a variety of machine tools to produce precision parts and instruments out of metal. Includes precision instrument makers who fabricate, modify, or repair mechanical instruments. May also fabricate and modify parts to make or repair machine tools or maintain industrial machines, applying knowledge of mechanics, mathematics, metal properties, layout, and machining procedures.

#41. Sheet metal workers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $45,970 (#180 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,320

– Employment: 128,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($132,900)

— Kankakee, IL ($91,140)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($87,030)

– Job description: Fabricate, assemble, install, and repair sheet metal products and equipment, such as ducts, control boxes, drainpipes, and furnace casings. Work may involve any of the following: setting up and operating fabricating machines to cut, bend, and straighten sheet metal; shaping metal over anvils, blocks, or forms using a hammer; operating soldering and welding equipment to join sheet metal parts; or inspecting, assembling, and smoothing seams and joints of burred surfaces. Includes sheet metal duct installers who install prefabricated sheet metal ducts used for heating, air conditioning, or other purposes.

#40. Procurement clerks

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $46,430 (#75 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,400

– Employment: 61,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ ($55,550)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,320)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($55,240)

– Job description: Compile information and records to draw up purchase orders for procurement of materials and services.

#39. Chefs and head cooks

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $46,980 (#199 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,740

– Employment: 101,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($98,210)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($90,840)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($86,460)

– Job description: Direct and may participate in the preparation, seasoning, and cooking of salads, soups, fish, meats, vegetables, desserts, or other foods. May plan and price menu items, order supplies, and keep records and accounts.

#38. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $46,990 (#143 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,240)

— Madison, WI ($90,020)

— Salinas, CA ($87,650)

– Job description: Install, repair, and maintain mechanical regulating and controlling devices, such as electric meters, gas regulators, thermostats, safety and flow valves, and other mechanical governors.

#37. Security and fire alarm systems installers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $47,260 (#108 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,150

– Employment: 68,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($71,820)

— Anchorage, AK ($68,510)

— Rockford, IL ($65,040)

– Job description: Install, program, maintain, and repair security and fire alarm wiring and equipment. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes.

#36. Legal secretaries and administrative assistants

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $47,290 (#100 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,750

– Employment: 160,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,350)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,220)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($73,740)

– Job description: Perform secretarial duties using legal terminology, procedures, and documents. Prepare legal papers and correspondence, such as summonses, complaints, motions, and subpoenas. May also assist with legal research.

#35. Jewelers and precious stone and metal workers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $47,620 (#19 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,050

– Employment: 18,650

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Columbus, OH ($70,620)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($62,530)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($62,100)

– Job description: Design, fabricate, adjust, repair, or appraise jewelry, gold, silver, other precious metals, or gems.

#34. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $48,540 (#218 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 690

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Employment: 362,090

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($69,410)

— Pine Bluff, AR ($68,850)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($66,920)

– Job description: Coordinate and expedite the flow of work and materials within or between departments of an establishment according to the production schedule. Duties include reviewing and distributing production, work, and shipment schedules; conferring with department supervisors to determine the progress of work and completion dates; and compiling reports on the progress of work, inventory levels, costs, and production problems.

#33. Aircraft cargo handling supervisors

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $48,900 (#41 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,620

– Employment: 10,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($83,080)

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($77,290)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($71,970)

– Job description: Supervise and coordinate the activities of ground crew in the loading, unloading, securing, and staging of aircraft cargo or baggage. May determine the quantity and orientation of cargo and compute aircraft center of gravity. May accompany aircraft as member of flight crew and monitor and handle cargo in flight, and assist and brief passengers on safety and emergency procedures. Includes loadmasters.

#32. Food service managers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $49,160 (#319 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,610)

— Trenton, NJ ($95,640)

— Waterbury, CT ($88,100)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that serves food and beverages.

#31. Electricians

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $49,400 (#279 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,120

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

#30. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $50,080 (#164 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,090

– Employment: 253,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,320)

— New Bedford, MA ($75,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,460)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul buses and trucks, or maintain and repair any type of diesel engines. Includes mechanics working primarily with automobile or marine diesel engines.

#29. Postal service clerks

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $50,560 (#231 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Monroe, MI ($58,120)

— El Centro, CA ($58,000)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($57,330)

– Job description: Perform any combination of tasks in a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office, such as receive letters and parcels; sell postage and revenue stamps, postal cards, and stamped envelopes; fill out and sell money orders; place mail in pigeon holes of mail rack or in bags, and examine mail for correct postage. Includes postal service clerks employed by USPS contractors.

#28. Structural iron and steel workers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $50,840 (#94 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,650

– Employment: 71,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,360)

— Rockford, IL ($90,160)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,740)

– Job description: Raise, place, and unite iron or steel girders, columns, and other structural members to form completed structures or structural frameworks. May erect metal storage tanks and assemble prefabricated metal buildings.

#27. Postal service mail carriers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $52,170 (#277 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 570

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bismarck, ND ($56,520)

— Burlington, NC ($55,750)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($55,680)

– Job description: Sort and deliver mail for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Deliver mail on established routes by vehicle or on foot. Includes postal service mail carriers employed by USPS contractors.

#26. Insurance sales agents

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $52,390 (#281 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 570

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

#25. Aircraft structure, surfaces, rigging, and systems assemblers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $52,910 (#10 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,510

– Employment: 38,460

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($71,150)

— Mobile, AL ($59,990)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($59,790)

– Job description: Assemble, fit, fasten and install parts of airplanes, space vehicles, or missiles, such as tails, wings, fuselage, bulkheads, stabilizers, landing gear, rigging, and control equipment, or heating and ventilating systems.

#24. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $53,300 (#113 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,040

– Employment: 103,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($85,110)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($77,260)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($76,940)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in landscaping or groundskeeping activities. Work may involve reviewing contracts to ascertain service, machine, and workforce requirements; answering inquiries from potential customers regarding methods, material, and price ranges; and preparing estimates according to labor, material, and machine costs.

#23. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $53,560 (#120 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,890

– Employment: 119,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,130)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,730)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,080)

– Job description: Operate or control an entire process or system of machines, often through the use of control boards, to transfer or treat water or wastewater.

#22. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $54,090 (#14 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,440

– Employment: 105,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wausau, WI ($57,620)

— Cape Girardeau, MO-IL ($55,670)

— Canton-Massillon, OH ($55,520)

– Job description: Prepare incoming and outgoing mail for distribution for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Examine, sort, and route mail. Load, operate, and occasionally adjust and repair mail processing, sorting, and canceling machinery. Keep records of shipments, pouches, and sacks, and perform other duties related to mail handling within the postal service. Includes postal service mail sorters and processors employed by USPS contractors.

#21. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $54,270 (#180 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 640

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

— Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

– Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.

#20. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $54,510 (#229 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy-duty transmission towers.

#19. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $54,990 (#134 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,460)

— Fairbanks, AK ($81,920)

— Bismarck, ND ($78,350)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul mobile mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment, such as cranes, bulldozers, graders, and conveyors, used in construction, logging, and mining.

#18. Industrial machinery mechanics

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $55,790 (#182 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 840

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

– Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

#17. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $56,140 (#214 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,290

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

#16. Advertising sales agents

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $56,150 (#116 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,850)

— Winston-Salem, NC ($104,930)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,370)

– Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.

#15. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $57,430 (#167 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 570

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

#14. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $59,680 (#328 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,130

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

#13. Construction and building inspectors

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $61,980 (#120 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

#12. Boilermakers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $63,360 (#20 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,430

– Employment: 14,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,050)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($87,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,050)

– Job description: Construct, assemble, maintain, and repair stationary steam boilers and boiler house auxiliaries. Align structures or plate sections to assemble boiler frame tanks or vats, following blueprints. Work involves the use of hand and power tools, plumb bobs, levels, wedges, dogs, or turnbuckles. Assist in testing assembled vessels. Direct cleaning of boilers and boiler furnaces. Inspect and repair boiler fittings, such as safety valves, regulators, automatic-control mechanisms, water columns, and auxiliary machines.

#11. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $66,000 (#219 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,800

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

#10. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $67,570 (#55 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,020)

— Trenton, NJ ($113,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,070)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.

#9. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $67,790 (#129 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,370

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

#8. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $67,860 (#233 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 820

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

#7. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $68,380 (#87 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,390

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

#6. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $74,350 (#63 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

#5. Commercial pilots

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $74,760 (#98 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($153,990)

— Medford, OR ($152,730)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,290)

– Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft on nonscheduled air carrier routes, or helicopters. Requires Commercial Pilot certificate. Includes charter pilots with similar certification, and air ambulance and air tour pilots. Excludes regional, national, and international airline pilots.

#4. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $74,920 (#207 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

#3. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $85,770 (#192 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

#2. Detectives and criminal investigators

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $98,980 (#35 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

#1. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $102,550 (#102 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.