(STACKER) – The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Huntsville, AL using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.

#50. Legal secretaries and administrative assistants

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $44,980

– #149 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,750

– Employment: 160,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Northwest Colorado nonmetropolitan area ($84,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,210)

#49. Procurement clerks

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $45,250

– #93 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,400

– Employment: 61,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Western Wyoming nonmetropolitan area ($58,310)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,800)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($56,330)

#48. First-line supervisors of housekeeping and janitorial workers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $45,420

– #123 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,500

– Employment: 141,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($60,770)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($60,250)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($59,160)

#47. Rolling machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $45,900

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,110

– Employment: 34,500

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($65,270)

— Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($57,100)

— Lynchburg, VA ($57,020)

#46. Computer numerically controlled tool operators

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $46,000

– #125 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,300

– Employment: 149,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($70,030)

— Waco, TX ($63,080)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($57,930)

#45. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $46,220

– #332 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 740

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)

#44. Sheet metal workers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $46,390

– #254 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,320

– Employment: 128,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($101,150)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($94,930)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,840)

#43. Brickmasons and blockmasons

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $46,630

– #179 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– Employment: 59,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($95,980)

— Decatur, IL ($92,670)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($89,340)

#42. Photographers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $47,710

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,290

– Employment: 41,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,810)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($71,160)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($70,440)

#41. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $48,240

– #268 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,040

– Employment: 103,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($76,040)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,800)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($73,360)

#40. Security and fire alarm systems installers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $48,450

– #106 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,150

– Employment: 68,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Eugene, OR ($70,940)

— Salem, OR ($68,640)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($68,520)

#39. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $48,800

– #273 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,090

– Employment: 253,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,400)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,480)

#38. Automotive body and related repairers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $49,050

– #190 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,430

– Employment: 137,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($71,350)

— Ames, IA ($68,340)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,060)

#37. Welding, soldering, and brazing machine setters, operators, and tenders

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $50,390

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,320

– Employment: 33,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($70,440)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($58,640)

— Wichita, KS ($56,010)

#36. Electricians

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $50,740

– #383 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 990

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)

#35. Machinists

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $51,120

– #101 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 620

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,800

– Employment: 360,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($76,230)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($71,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($69,300)

#34. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $51,330

– #328 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 760

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)

#33. Postal service clerks

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $52,480

– #243 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)

— Florence, SC ($59,360)

— Monroe, MI ($59,320)

#32. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $52,610

– #201 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)

#31. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $52,680

– #172 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,890

– Employment: 119,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,370)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($87,990)

#30. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $52,710

– #135 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Employment: 362,090

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($74,970)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($71,160)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($67,770)https://09dd6cb51418c2bc284c76d8a668b478.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

#29. Postal service mail carriers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $53,560

– #278 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($57,160)

— Bismarck, ND ($57,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)

#28. Aircraft structure, surfaces, rigging, and systems assemblers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $53,860

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,510

– Employment: 38,460

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($64,250)

— Savannah, GA ($62,660)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($59,890)

#27. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $53,920

– #230 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)

#26. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $55,020

– #317 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,120

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

#25. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $55,060

– #153 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,860

– Employment: 122,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,680)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($90,370)

— Salinas, CA ($88,050)

#24. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $55,830

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,440

– Employment: 105,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Huntsville, AL ($55,830)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,260)

— Wausau, WI ($55,060)

#23. Industrial machinery mechanics

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $56,830

– #258 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 920

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)

— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)

— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)

#22. Construction and building inspectors

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $56,850

– #267 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($121,510)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

#21. Chefs and head cooks

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $58,560

– #83 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,740

– Employment: 101,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)

— Massachusetts nonmetropolitan area ($79,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)

#20. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $58,730

– #236 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— Piedmont North Carolina nonmetropolitan area ($105,220)

#19. Advertising sales agents

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $59,330

– #87 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)

#18. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $59,440

– #127 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)https://09dd6cb51418c2bc284c76d8a668b478.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

#17. Food service managers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $59,820

– #215 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

#16. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $65,520

– #74 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 510

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)

#15. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $67,340

– #428 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)https://09dd6cb51418c2bc284c76d8a668b478.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

#14. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $67,790

– #266 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,130

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#13. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $68,800

– #131 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,390

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)

#12. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $69,300

– #178 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,550

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

— Napa, CA ($92,620)

#11. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $69,400

– #269 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 860

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#10. Insurance sales agents

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $69,420

– #109 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

#9. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $70,760

– #153 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Eastern Washington nonmetropolitan area ($92,500)

#8. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $73,370

– #237 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)

#7. Real estate sales agents

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $73,490

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,990

– Employment: 168,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, TX ($100,060)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)

#6. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $74,920

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,710

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

— Boulder, CO ($101,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

#5. Boilermakers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $76,230

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,430

– Employment: 14,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,660)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($96,080)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($90,620)

#4. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $90,530

– #178 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

#3. Detectives and criminal investigators

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $97,860

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)

— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)

#2. Commercial pilots

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $103,170

– #92 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

— Savannah, GA ($177,450)

#1. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $104,310

– #98 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)