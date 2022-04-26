(STACKER) – The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Huntsville, AL using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.
#50. Legal secretaries and administrative assistants
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $44,980
– #149 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,750
– Employment: 160,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Northwest Colorado nonmetropolitan area ($84,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,210)
#49. Procurement clerks
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $45,250
– #93 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $45,400
– Employment: 61,000
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Western Wyoming nonmetropolitan area ($58,310)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,800)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($56,330)
#48. First-line supervisors of housekeeping and janitorial workers
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $45,420
– #123 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260
National
– Annual mean salary: $45,500
– Employment: 141,260
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($60,770)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($60,250)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($59,160)
#47. Rolling machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $45,900
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $45,110
– Employment: 34,500
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($65,270)
— Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($57,100)
— Lynchburg, VA ($57,020)
#46. Computer numerically controlled tool operators
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $46,000
– #125 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $44,300
– Employment: 149,120
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($70,030)
— Waco, TX ($63,080)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($57,930)
#45. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $46,220
– #332 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 740
National
– Annual mean salary: $55,280
– Employment: 402,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)
#44. Sheet metal workers
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $46,390
– #254 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
National
– Annual mean salary: $55,320
– Employment: 128,220
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($101,150)
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($94,930)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,840)
#43. Brickmasons and blockmasons
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $46,630
– #179 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,420
– Employment: 59,940
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($95,980)
— Decatur, IL ($92,670)
— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($89,340)
#42. Photographers
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $47,710
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $50,290
– Employment: 41,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,810)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($71,160)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($70,440)
#41. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $48,240
– #268 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $54,040
– Employment: 103,730
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Madera, CA ($76,040)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,800)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($73,360)
#40. Security and fire alarm systems installers
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $48,450
– #106 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,150
– Employment: 68,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Eugene, OR ($70,940)
— Salem, OR ($68,640)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($68,520)
#39. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $48,800
– #273 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 350
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,090
– Employment: 253,010
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,900)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,400)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,480)
#38. Automotive body and related repairers
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $49,050
– #190 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $49,430
– Employment: 137,120
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ann Arbor, MI ($71,350)
— Ames, IA ($68,340)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,060)
#37. Welding, soldering, and brazing machine setters, operators, and tenders
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $50,390
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $41,320
– Employment: 33,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($70,440)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($58,640)
— Wichita, KS ($56,010)
#36. Electricians
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $50,740
– #383 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 990
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,550
– Employment: 656,510
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)
#35. Machinists
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $51,120
– #101 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 620
National
– Annual mean salary: $47,800
– Employment: 360,340
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($76,230)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($71,070)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($69,300)
#34. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $51,330
– #328 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 760
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,100
– Employment: 417,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)
#33. Postal service clerks
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $52,480
– #243 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,200
– Employment: 86,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)
— Florence, SC ($59,360)
— Monroe, MI ($59,320)
#32. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $52,610
– #201 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,400
– Employment: 50,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)
#31. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $52,680
– #172 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,890
– Employment: 119,380
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,980)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,370)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($87,990)
#30. Production, planning, and expediting clerks
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $52,710
– #135 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 460
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,000
– Employment: 362,090
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Idaho Falls, ID ($74,970)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($71,160)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($74,970)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($71,160)
— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($67,770)
#29. Postal service mail carriers
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $53,560
– #278 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 550
National
– Annual mean salary: $53,180
– Employment: 333,570
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Modesto, CA ($57,160)
— Bismarck, ND ($57,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)
#28. Aircraft structure, surfaces, rigging, and systems assemblers
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $53,860
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $55,510
– Employment: 38,460
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($64,250)
— Savannah, GA ($62,660)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($59,890)
#27. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $53,920
– #230 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,000
– Employment: 147,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)
#26. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $55,020
– #317 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,120
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,010
– Employment: 1,427,260
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)
#25. Telecommunications line installers and repairers
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $55,060
– #153 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,860
– Employment: 122,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,680)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($90,370)
— Salinas, CA ($88,050)
#24. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $55,830
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,440
– Employment: 105,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Huntsville, AL ($55,830)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,260)
— Wausau, WI ($55,060)
#23. Industrial machinery mechanics
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $56,830
– #258 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 920
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,350
– Employment: 385,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)
— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)
— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)
#22. Construction and building inspectors
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $56,850
– #267 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,470
– Employment: 113,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New Haven, CT ($121,510)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)
#21. Chefs and head cooks
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $58,560
– #83 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,740
– Employment: 101,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)
— Massachusetts nonmetropolitan area ($79,820)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)
#20. Property, real estate, and community association managers
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $58,730
– #236 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,210
– Employment: 219,800
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)
— Piedmont North Carolina nonmetropolitan area ($105,220)
#19. Advertising sales agents
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $59,330
– #87 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,040
– Employment: 110,040
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)
#18. First-line supervisors of correctional officers
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $59,440
– #127 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,600
– Employment: 53,420
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)
#17. Food service managers
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $59,820
– #215 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,000
– Employment: 197,010
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)
#16. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $65,520
– #74 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 510
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,230
– Employment: 503,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)
#15. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $67,340
– #428 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $90,120
– Employment: 240,290
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)
#14. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $67,790
– #266 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,130
National
– Annual mean salary: $72,990
– Employment: 614,080
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)
#13. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $68,800
– #131 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,390
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,800
– Employment: 599,900
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)
— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)
— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)
#12. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $69,300
– #178 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,550
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,500
– Employment: 1,278,670
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)
— Napa, CA ($92,620)
#11. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $69,400
– #269 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 860
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,100
– Employment: 475,000
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)
#10. Insurance sales agents
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $69,420
– #109 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 540
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,100
– Employment: 409,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)
#9. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $70,760
– #153 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,650
– Employment: 287,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Eastern Washington nonmetropolitan area ($92,500)
#8. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $73,370
– #237 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 350
National
– Annual mean salary: $74,410
– Employment: 114,930
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)
— Salinas, CA ($110,180)
— North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)
#7. Real estate sales agents
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $73,490
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,990
– Employment: 168,740
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Midland, TX ($100,060)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)
— Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)
#6. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $74,920
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,710
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,490
– Employment: 977,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)
— Boulder, CO ($101,630)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)
#5. Boilermakers
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $76,230
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,430
– Employment: 14,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,660)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($96,080)
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($90,620)
#4. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $90,530
– #178 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,180
– Employment: 122,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)
#3. Detectives and criminal investigators
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $97,860
– #45 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,300
– Employment: 105,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)
— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)
#2. Commercial pilots
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $103,170
– #92 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $110,830
– Employment: 37,120
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
— Savannah, GA ($177,450)
#1. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Huntsville, AL
– Annual mean salary: $104,310
– #98 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,100
– Employment: 132,210
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)