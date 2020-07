MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – High school graduations start for Madison County schools on Wednesday, July 15th.

All of the ceremonies will be held at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

Sparkman high will hold graduations at 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 2 p.m. while Hazel Green’s ceremony is at 5 p.m.

Buckhorn, Madison County High, New Hope, and Madison County Virtual Academy’s events are all scheduled for Thursday.