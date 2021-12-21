High Point Climbing and Fitness announces second Huntsville location

High Point Fitness and Climbing has announced plans to open a second Huntsville location at the historic Lincoln Mill development by the end of 2022. (Photo courtesy Crunkleton Commercial Real Estate)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A popular MidCity attraction is expanding in the Rocket City.

High Point Climbing and Fitness will be opening its second location within the Lincoln Mill development on Meridian Street in late 2022.

The new site will offer 11,000 square feet of bouldering terrain and training space, along with hydraulically adjustable training walls and a pro-shop stocked with the top brands of climbing equipment.

The new space will complement the existing space at MidCity, by offering climbers a wider variety of terrain to climb and train with.

Owners Johnny O’Brien and John Wiygul said expanding to Lincoln Mill was all about expanding multi-gym offerings into an easily accessible and historic space in the Rocket City.

“With our multi-gym memberships, climbers will have the ability to utilize both facilities here in Huntsville. Having the choice to drive across town to switch up a fitness routine or simply focus on something new is a game-changer. We are extremely excited about the flexibility and resources that this new training facility will bring to the area. Historic buildings like Lincoln Mill offer a certain characteristic that is difficult to replicate through new construction. The design, materials, craftsmanship, and history hold a certain weight that we wanted to be reflected in our facility. We want people to walk in and recognize that this training facility can be the foundation for their climbing and fitness goals.” John Wiygul, High Point Climbing and Fitness Huntsville Owner/Partner

And by complementing MidCity’s offerings at the new Lincoln Mill location, O’Brien stated there’s going to be a unique focus at the Lincoln Mill location.

“The new site will focus solely on providing world-class training space for area climbers to hone their skills. The Rocket City has a very diverse climbing community, and our goal is to provide them with the tools and resources they need to grow. Climbers that want to push themselves will feel at home there.” Johnny O’Brien, High Point Climbing and Fitness Huntsville Owner/Partner

With rock climbing making its Olympic debut in 2021, High Point has seen climbing explode in popularity, and the owners plan to use the Lincoln Mill to jumpstart the area’s competitive climbing scene.