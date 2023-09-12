HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Fire & Rescue (HFR) said multiple units are on the scene of a structure fire on Rime Village Drive.

The fire is located at 6216 Rime Village Drive, according to HFR. That is near the Westside Centre shopping complex, off University Drive and Enterprise Way.

News 19 crews on the scene say this is the address for Reserve at Research Park apartments, and at least 3 trucks are working to put it out.

News 19 crews are on the scene working to gather more information.