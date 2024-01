HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsvile Fire and Rescue (HFR), units are responding to a mobile home fire on Sunday night.

According to officials, units are responding to the fire at 2507 Lex Circle SW just north of Huntsville Botanical Garden. News 19 received word of the fire just after 7:30 p.m.

There is no information on injuries or displacements at this time. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

Stay connected with News 19 for additional updates.