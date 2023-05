Huntsville Fire and Rescue is responding to a structure fire at 216 Blake Street (photo: WHNT).

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Fire and Rescue (HFR) responded to a warehouse fire in Northwest Huntsville on Tuesday morning.

Assistant Fire Marshal Trent Bennett told News 19 that four trucks responded to the scene at 216 Blake Street.

According to Bennett, they believe a large air compressor malfunctioned and that is what caused the fire.

There were no reported injuries. Bennett said an investigation is still ongoing.