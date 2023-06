REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WHNT) – One person has died after drowning in the Tennessee River on Redstone Arsenal, according to HEMSI.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said crews responded to a call at the Redstone Arsenal recreation area around 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim died on the scene, according to Webster.

The Redstone Arsenal Police Department is investigating what led to the drowning. At this time the identity of the victim has yet to be released.