HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — You don’t have to trash that live Christmas tree! Now that the holidays are over, Madison County is offering an event to recycle the trees along with other items.

“Operation Christmas Cleanup” allows residents to “undress” their live Christmas trees and recycle them at no cost! The event also allows for plain cardboard boxes, batteries, and old electronics to be recycled.

To recycle a tree, donations must have all ornaments and lights removed.

The event will not allow artificial trees, wrapping paper, Styrofoam, or plastic to be recycled.

The collection event will be held on Saturday, January 7 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at two locations — John Hunt Park in Huntsville and the Madison City Schools Stadium. If it rains that day, the event will be pushed to Saturday, January 14.