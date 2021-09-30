Here’s how to help redraw Huntsville’s council districts without leaving your home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A time-honored tradition in Huntsville has gone digital.

The City announced Thursday that Huntsvillians will be able to help shape the new City Council and School Board districts online.

The redistricting process takes place once every 10 years, as part of the Census.

Before drawing districts, Huntsvillians will need to create a free account on the website, which City officials said works on all browsers, even smartphones.

A step-by-step guide is available online, and any issues with using the software can be directed to the Redistricting Team at (256) 427-5100 or Redistricting@HuntsvilleAL.gov. Those who want an in-person appointment with the team can also set one up by emailing or calling.

The Redistricting Team will present plans that meet previously approved guidelines during public hearings throughout October and November:

Oct. 19, 4 p.m.: Public Hearing, First Floor Chambers, City Hall

Public Hearing, First Floor Chambers, City Hall Oct. 25, 5:30 p.m.: Public Hearing, First Floor Chambers, City Hall

Public Hearing, First Floor Chambers, City Hall Nov. 9, 1:30 p.m.: Public Hearing, First Floor Chambers, City Hall

Public Hearing, First Floor Chambers, City Hall Nov. 16, 4 p.m.: Public Hearing, First Floor Chambers, City Hall

Public Hearing, First Floor Chambers, City Hall Nov. 22, 5:30 p.m.: Public Hearing, First Floor Chambers, City Hall

Mayor Tommy Battle’s plan will be presented during the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on Oct. 14.

According to City officials, the goal of redistricting is to divide Huntsville’s 215,070 residents into five equally populated council districts, give or take five percent.