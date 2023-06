MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was transported to Huntsville Hospital after a stabbing Wednesday night, according to Don Webster with HEMSI.

HEMSI received the call at about 7:11 p.m. stating that there was a stabbing on Williams Circle.

Webster said a man was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story, and News 19 has crews on scene. We will bring you updates here as we get them.