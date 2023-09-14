HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting on Monroe Street in Downtown Huntsville, according to authorities.

According to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD), officers responded to a call at 6:07 p.m. on Monroe Street. A News 19 reporter heard shots fired outside near Monroe Street just before 6:14 p.m.

While responding, HPD said an officer discharged their weapon.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said one person was transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services, and their condition is unknown at this time.

HPD confirmed no officers were injured.

HPD stated that the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation would be taking over the investigation since an officer is involved.