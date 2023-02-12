HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc (HEMSI) says one person is in critical condition after a shooting.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said HEMSI transported one patient in critical condition from the scene at the Onyx Apartments on Galaxy Way.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to a shots fired call at the 5000 block of Galaxy Way Shortly after 2 p.m.

HPD said the victim transported had been shot and received life-threatening injuries.

HPD said that no more information is available at this time as officers continue to investigate.