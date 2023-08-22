MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One person is dead and another person is injured after a crash on US 431 near Dug Hill Road, according to HEMSI.

Don Webster with HEMSI said one person was transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Webster said.

ALEA is leading the investigation, and Huntsville Police are helping with traffic control.

“US 431 is currently shut down from Monte Sano Blvd. to Cove Creek Drive. Southbound traffic will be diverted at Monte Sano Blvd. Northbound traffic is being diverted at Cove Creek Drive,” HPD said in a traffic alert.

Authorities are asking that people avoid the area at this time, while crews work the crash.

News 19 crews are headed to the scene. This is a developing story.