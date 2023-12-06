HARVEST, Ala. (WHNT) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 53 near Harvest, according to a spokesperson with HEMSI.

Don Webster with HEMSI said they got the call about the wreck on Highway 53/Ardmore Highway near Jim McLemore Road at about 5:43 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another person was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition, Webster said.

HEMSI had multiple other patients who were assessed.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said that both lanes of AL 53 at Jim McLemore are closure to the wreck and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

The agency said that troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Agency will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.