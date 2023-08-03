HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Authorities with HEMSI say one person is dead after a wreck involving a motorcycle on Interstate 565.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said one person was pronounced dead after a wreck in the Westbound lanes of I-565 near Research Park Boulevard.

He said the accident occurred around 9:05 p.m. Thursday.

Webster said the wreck appeared to have involved a motorcycle. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said the wreck involves multiple vehicles.

A News 19 crew snapped this picture of the traffic caused by the deadly wreck on I-565 HPD has shut down a portion of I-565 after a deadly wreck

HPD said that all westbound lanes of I-565 near the Research Park exit are closed at this time due to the wreck.

The department said westbound traffic will be diverted to Rideout Road and encourages drivers to avoid the area if possible.