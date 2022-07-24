HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Fire and Rescue and HEMSI responded to an injured hiker who had fallen while on Monte Sano Mountain on Sunday.

HEMSI spokesman, Don Webster, said that a call came in around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon that a young man had fallen while on a hike.

When they reached the hiker, he had fallen around 20-30 feet off the mountain. It is not clear where he had fallen from.

He was carefully lifted by Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews and taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services. He is in serious, but stable condition.