HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says one person is in the hospital after a shooting on Newson Road.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said HEMSI and HPD are responding to a call on Newson Road.

HPD Spokesperson Sydney Martin said officers responded to the 4100 block of Newson Road around 4 p.m. Friday.

She said a shooting victim was taken to the hospital by HEMSI with non-life-threatening injuries.

HPD said the shooting appears to have been an isolated incident.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they become available.