HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville emergency medical services provider, (HEMSI), is dealing with an increase in calls that started shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

These weather conditions also mean that HEMSI crews are facing the competing demands of having to get to people in need as quickly and as safely as possible.

Early Tuesday morning, a HEMSI crew had to respond to a serious medical call in the Killingsworth Cove area of Gurley, HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster told News 19.

Webster said first responders were facing a steep hill with conditions that didn’t allow the ambulance to travel up it and a long drive to the hospital.

Webster said it was a call the crew will remember for years.

“Thirty, thirty-five miles back in there,” Webster said. “And having to move her into another vehicle, which was a great difficulty just getting her into the back of a vehicle. Getting that vehicle down and praying a lot, hoping that we don’t get stuck, or we don’t run off, you know into a ditch or slide down that great big hill they had to go down.

“It had a great outcome, got the lady to the hospital in good, stable condition.”

Webster said by midday Tuesday HEMSI was dealing with a higher call volume.

“We’ve run right at 145 calls since midnight and that’s above our normal,” Webster said. “We have not had a lot of trauma calls. We are starting to see an increase in some sledding. We’ve had four or five sledding accidents, so far today. Motor vehicle accidents have been down to very minimal.”

With doctor’s offices likely closed Wednesday, that call volume is likely to remain high.



Any sensible driver understands it is important to get out of the way when an ambulance is responding to a call or delivering a patient. Speed is vital, but that is a trickier proposition in an arctic blast. Webster said the reality is response times will be slower.

Webster added that HEMSI selects their drivers for their judgment and skills in such conditions. Webster said dispatchers also know to stay on the line with the medical calls, letting them know the expected time for first responders to arrive, and helping people stay aware of how they can help the sick person until crews arrive.