HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — As the school year kicks back into high gear, local authorities are asking parents and guardians to help them out by utilizing different roadways to school.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said there has been a “significant increase” in children being dropped off in the car-rider line during the morning hours for Hazel Green Elementary School and High School.

School Resource Officers are doing their best to route traffic through the school zone on Joe Quick headed toward Hwy 231-431, but said that can’t be done when the amount of traffic blocks up the road.

Officials stated that the amount of traffic compared to last year has seen a dramatic increase, as have the complaints from drivers, especially considering the recent construction in Hazel Green and the number of drivers commuting to and from Huntsville.

To combat the issue, authorities suggest anyone who is not a parent or guardian dropping their child off at either school to consider using Jimmy Fisk Road, Narrow Lane, or another route.

More drivers diverting around school zones during peak hours “will help everyone get to school and work on time.”