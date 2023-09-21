HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Do you, your friends or colleagues like to golf? You can hit the links this October and help raise money for student-athletes in the Huntsville area.

The Partners for Athletes and Leaders in Schools (PALS) 3rd Annual Golf Scramble is set for October 23 at the Huntsville Country Club.

A non-profit organization, PALS provides resources such as equipment and uniforms, to sports teams and bands in the Huntsville City Schools (HCS) system. The organization believes these activities are important for students, emphasizing how sports encourage leadership development and teach other valuable life lessons.

Since PALS’s inception in 2011, the non-profit has contributed over $130,000 to HCS middle and high school programs. The annual golf tournament is their primary fundraiser to support their mission.

There’s still time to sign up to play or sponsor parts of the tournament! Hole sign sponsors, foursome team spots and Varsity sponsorships are still available. You can find the information about those sponsorship levels on the flyer below.

If you would like to learn more about PALS, visit their website here.