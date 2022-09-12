HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – During September the city of Huntsville is celebrating all things music, including an initiative to get more musical instruments to students through local music education programs.

“Music education is one of the most significant parts of any thriving music ecosystem, so anything we can do to enhance the goals and efforts of our schools will always be one of our highest priorities,” said Huntsville Music Officer Matt Mandrella. “The arts programs in our schools are growing, so it’s important we work together to get more instruments into more kids’ hands.”

The initiative is asking the community to donate:

New reeds and mouthpieces

Cellos

Clarinets

Cymbals

Drums (snare, bass)

Flutes

Saxophones

Trombones

Trumpets

Tubas

Violins

Violas

Donations can be taken to The Fret Shop (309 Jordan Lane NW) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Instruments can also be donated at Maitland Conservatory (5045 North Memorial Parkway, Suite F) from 3-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Donations will be accepted through September 30 as part of Huntsville Music Month.