HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Animal Services (HAS) needs your help to clear the kennels for National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day on April 30.

HAS officials say they are waiving fees on most adult dogs and cats through May 3.

Animal Services Director Dr. Karen Sheppard said the shelter is extremely full after recently taking in over 90 dogs.

“We need your help to solve the problem here in Huntsville and across the country,” Sheppard said. “National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day is an excuse to slash fees and encourage adoptions, but in reality, we more people to adopt, foster and take advantage of spay and neuter programs.”

According to the ASPCA, approximately 6.3 million animals enter U.S. shelters every year.

“We’re running out of room,” Sheppard added. “Help us clear the shelter through adoptions or our foster program, which gives an animal a temporary home and improves its odds of being adopted.”

Every pet adopted through the shelter is vaccinated, spayed or neutered, microchipped and comes with a city license and even a free bag of pet food.

Click here to see photos of the available animals at HAS.

HAS is located at 4950 Triana Blvd. and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call 256-883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal or find them on Facebook.