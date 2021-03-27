Help free agents find their furever teams at Huntsville Animal Services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Animal Services is getting in on the college basketball tournament by offering a basketball-inspired adoption special – but it ends Saturday!

HAS officials said a lot of free agents came to the shelter and they need to be picked up by a furever team ASAP.

Adoption fees have been reduced to anywhere from $10-25 dollars for adult dogs.

Puppies aren’t part of the special, but shelter officials said they’ve got a great selection for the normal $50 adoption fee.

The pets come spayed or neutered, microchipped with a city license, and they’ll even give you a free bag of dog food to help you get started.

The last day to help them clear their shelter under the special is Saturday! Huntsville Animal Services is open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 4950 Triana Boulevard in Huntsville.