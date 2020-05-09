Heart of the Valley YMCA reopening with restrictions May 18

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Heart of the Valley YMCA has announced plans for reopening.

The centers will reopen in Phase 1, which means the following services WILL be open:

Fitness Centers

Walking Tracks

Lap Swimming

Personal Training

The Workshop at the Hogan Family YMCA (for one-on-one training)

School-Age Essential Child Care

Virtual Group Exercise

All three YMCA Early Childhood Education Centers

During Phase 1, these services will NOT be available:

Gymnasiums (for basketball)

In-Person Group Exercise (including Spin)

Small Group Fitness

Child Watch

Whirlpools

Sauna/Steam Rooms

Locker Rooms and Lockers

Climbing Tree and Splash Pad at the Hogan Family YMCA

Open Swim/Swim Lessons

Coffee Service

Group Sitting Areas

Water Fountains

Vending Machines

Well-Blended smoothie shop at the Hogan Family YMCA

Heart of the Valley YMCA also said day passes, guest passes, and the center’s policy of honoring nationwide memberships will be discontinued temporarily.

The centers will reopen at 6 a.m. on Monday, May 18.