Heart of the Valley YMCA reopening with restrictions May 18

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Heart of the Valley YMCA has announced plans for reopening.
The centers will reopen in Phase 1, which means the following services WILL be open:
- Fitness Centers
- Walking Tracks
- Lap Swimming
- Personal Training
- The Workshop at the Hogan Family YMCA (for one-on-one training)
- School-Age Essential Child Care
- Virtual Group Exercise
- All three YMCA Early Childhood Education Centers
During Phase 1, these services will NOT be available:
- Gymnasiums (for basketball)
- In-Person Group Exercise (including Spin)
- Small Group Fitness
- Child Watch
- Whirlpools
- Sauna/Steam Rooms
- Locker Rooms and Lockers
- Climbing Tree and Splash Pad at the Hogan Family YMCA
- Open Swim/Swim Lessons
- Coffee Service
- Group Sitting Areas
- Water Fountains
- Vending Machines
- Well-Blended smoothie shop at the Hogan Family YMCA
Heart of the Valley YMCA also said day passes, guest passes, and the center’s policy of honoring nationwide memberships will be discontinued temporarily.
The centers will reopen at 6 a.m. on Monday, May 18.