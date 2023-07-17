HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — As summer is coming to a close, some parents may be looking for educational childcare for their younger children. An area organization known for its gyms and wellness centers also exercises the minds of young children.

Heart of the Valley YMCA offers three Early Childhood Education Programs. The ‘Y’ operates Alabama First Class Pre-K Classrooms (age 4 years), First Class Foundation Site classes (ages 0-3 years) and Early Head Start Classrooms (age 0-3 years).

The Downtown Huntsville center is located just off Seminole Drive. The YMCA Northwest Early Childhood Education Center is next to the Dr. Richard Showers Recreation Center on Blue Spring Road. The YMCA Southeast Early Childhood Education Center is on Weatherly Road.

If you’re interested in one of these programs for your child, you can visit the Heart of the Valley YMCA website to fill out an application.

If you’re looking for a job, the Heart of the Valley YMCA is needing help. They are hiring teachers both with and without a degree.

